Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Gov. Healey seeks federal disaster declaration following September storms

Gov. Healey seeks federal disaster declaration following September storms
Gov. Healey seeks federal disaster declaration following September storms(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey has requested a major disaster declaration from President Biden to support the ongoing recovery of Massachusetts communities impacted by the rainstorm that began on September 11.

The storm caused flooding across the state and required evacuations, shelters, water rescues, and construction of temporary roadways.

If granted, the declaration would secure access to federal assistance programs for Bristol, Hampden, and Worcester counties.

Healey explained in a statement:

“I saw first-hand the devastating impacts our communities experienced from the September storms. The extraordinarily heavy rainfall flooded thousands of homes and businesses, destroyed infrastructure, and required a significant public safety response...I’m requesting federal assistance to support our ongoing recovery efforts as communities and residents continue to rebuild.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southampton man dies after vehicle goes airborne in crash in Easthampton
A driver was arraigned on Monday after driving under the influence and challenging officers to...
Pittsfield man arrested after challenging officers to fight, over 60 nip bottles seized
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Emergency crews from surrounding communities came together to battle a house fire in Hadley...
House damaged following 2-alarm fire on East Street in Hadley
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

A head-on crash occurred overnight on Northfield Road in Bernardston.
2 people hospitalized after head-on crash in Bernardston
Newly inducted Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz, left, jokes with Hall of Famers...
Red Sox announce alumni expected to appear at Winter Weekend
Drew Bannister
Springfield Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister named interim head coach of St. Louis Blues
There's a First Alert for a traffic incident on I-91.
Drivers told to expect lane closures from crash on I-91 in Enfield