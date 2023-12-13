Gov. Healey seeks federal disaster declaration following September storms

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey has requested a major disaster declaration from President Biden to support the ongoing recovery of Massachusetts communities impacted by the rainstorm that began on September 11.

The storm caused flooding across the state and required evacuations, shelters, water rescues, and construction of temporary roadways.

If granted, the declaration would secure access to federal assistance programs for Bristol, Hampden, and Worcester counties.

Healey explained in a statement:

“I saw first-hand the devastating impacts our communities experienced from the September storms. The extraordinarily heavy rainfall flooded thousands of homes and businesses, destroyed infrastructure, and required a significant public safety response...I’m requesting federal assistance to support our ongoing recovery efforts as communities and residents continue to rebuild.”

