Local, state officials still looking to hire more snowplow drivers

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re just about to enter the winter season and both local communities and the state are still in need of snowplow drivers. While we haven’t seen much snow, it’s still important for communities to be prepared for the heavy snow and ice this upcoming winter season.

Winter is here and our community needs heroes. You may have seen an ad on our Western Mass News airwaves as the Springfield Department of Public Works put the call out for plow drivers. When we spoke with Springfield DPW Executive Director Chris Cignoli last month, he said they had about 20 new drivers signed up and were looking for at least 100 more. Now, they are up 90 drivers.

“If you do it now, if something happens, we are under contract and...you’re not having to chase us. We’re not having to chase you,” Cignoli explained.

On the state level, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is also looking for extra hands across the state and extended their call over social media and highway signs throughout the commonwealth. MassDOT told Western Mass News on Wednesday that they have over 3,500 MassDOT and contracted drivers and pieces of equipment available. Still, they rely on vendors who provide snow removal equipment and drivers for cleanup. A spokesperson sent us a statement that read, in part:

“...MassDOT is still actively seeking plows and drivers for the upcoming winter season but remains confident that there are still enough to deal with any weather events. Additionally, there is ample supply of materials needed to keep the roads safe. The reasons for the shortage can be traced to different factors including a lack of cdl drivers and a lower-than-average snowfall over the past several years. The current shortage of drivers and equipment will require the movement of equipment around the state based on the needs in any given weather event.”

John Goggin, MassDOT Communications Office

If you or someone you know is interested in applying to either department, we will have that information available on western mass news.com just click on the blue “as seen on tv button.”

