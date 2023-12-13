Local Tesla owner discusses recall over car’s autopilot feature

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Tesla recalls nearly two million cars to limit the use of its autopilot feature, Western Mass News is getting answers from local Tesla owners to see how they use this feature.

The recall is aimed at modifying the autopilot function after a review of nearly 1,000 crashes in which the feature was engaged. According to Tesla, this update will limit the auto-steer feature if a driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate they are ready to resume control of the car while the feature is on.

Western Mass News caught up with Longmeadow resident and Tesla owner Don Son as he was charging his car Wednesday afternoon in West Springfield. He told us he uses his autopilot feature all the time.

“When I use it, I’m always aware of things, but you know, I’m embarrassed to say the car drives better than I ever could it’s amazing,” Son said.

He added that it has actually saved him from a situation that could have been tragic.

“Just last night, I was driving along this country road and all of a sudden, it slammed on the brakes and I was like ‘What’s going on?’ but there was a deer that just shot across the road. I would never have seen it. I would have probably hit it,” Son explained.

Although a self-driving car can come in handy, Son said it’s important for drivers to always stay alert at the wheel.

“There’s always abuse and misuse of any technology, so it’s important to have safeguards to make sure drivers are aware and alert you know nothing replaces human supervision,” Son noted.

For Tesla owners in western Massachusetts who may be worried about the lack of Tesla dealerships in our area, don’t panic. This isn’t a traditional recall. Instead of sending two million cars to the shop, the update can be done from home. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Tesla agreed to an over-the-air software update, which Son said is typical for the car manufacturer.

“You don’t really have to do anything, just automatically through your Wifi system updates your car, so you don’t have to bring it in,” Son said.

Tesla owners are being told to keep an eye on their mailbox. Tesla is expected to send out notification letters explaining all of this in the near future.

