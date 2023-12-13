MGM Springfield continues season of giving, donates $5,000 to YMCA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield continues its season of giving with a surprise donation of $5,000 dollars to the YMCA of Greater Springfield.

MGM Springfield volunteers were on hand to present a specially gift-wrapped check.

Volunteers also came bearing sweet festive treats for a holiday party for staff and students.

The money received on Wednesday will directly impact the YMCA’s youth programming and educational initiatives.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.