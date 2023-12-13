Pope Francis Prep. hockey coach deemed ‘ineligible’ for one year after MIAA investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local high school hockey coach has been found ineligible for one year following an investigation into alleged MIAA rule violations.

The MIAA said in a statement that a formal allegation was submitted to their office by a member school regarding the Pope Francis Preparatory High School boys’ hockey program on November 27.

They added that an investigation reportedly found that Pope Francis Prep. boys’ head hockey coach Brian Foley violated an MIAA rule that deals with out-of-season coach-athlete contact.

The MIAA noted that, as a result of the findings, all sanctions and penalties addressed in that rule were implemented. The MIAA handbook outlines that penalty as:

“Because these standards are designed to protect young people from unfair and inequitable scenarios, any coach who violates, or does not prevent violations, of these standards will be rendered ineligible to participate or be present at any MIAA approved or sponsored interscholastic competition in that sport for one year from the date of determination of a rule violation. If a violation is inadvertent or relatively minor, this penalty may be reduced by the Board of Directors, or its designee.”

We have reached out to Pope Francis Prep. for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

