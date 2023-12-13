Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Red Sox announce alumni expected to appear at Winter Weekend

Newly inducted Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz, left, jokes with Hall of Famers...
Newly inducted Hall of Fame designated hitter David Ortiz, left, jokes with Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez, right, and Vladimir Guerrero, center, while being honored prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some familiar faces from Red Sox teams of yesteryear are expected to be in Springfield this winter.

The team announced Tuesday several alumni who are scheduled to make an appearance at Winter Weekend in January. Those expected to attend include:

  • Wade Boggs
  • Dennis Eckersley
  • Carlton Fisk
  • Fred Lynn
  • Pedro Martinez
  • Lou Merloni
  • David Ortiz
  • Jim Rice
  • Luis Tiant

More information on confirmed players and coaching staff who will attend the event will be announced at a later date.

Red Sox Winter Weekend will be held at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center on Friday, January 19 and Saturday, January 20. You can CLICK HERE for more information or for tickets.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southampton man dies after vehicle goes airborne in crash in Easthampton
A driver was arraigned on Monday after driving under the influence and challenging officers to...
Pittsfield man arrested after challenging officers to fight, over 60 nip bottles seized
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Emergency crews from surrounding communities came together to battle a house fire in Hadley...
House damaged following 2-alarm fire on East Street in Hadley
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Drew Bannister
Springfield Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister named interim head coach of St. Louis Blues
The entire college football world will have their eyes on Gillette Stadium on Saturday. For...
‘It means everything’: Annual Army vs. Navy Game will kick off at Gillette Stadium
Two activities many of you could be doing this winter are skiing and snowboarding, and as we...
Berkshire East Mountain Resort gears up for big season
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) reacts during the first half of an NFL...
Bailey Zappe appears likely to make his 2nd straight start for the offensively challenged Patriots