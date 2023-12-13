Red Sox announce alumni expected to appear at Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some familiar faces from Red Sox teams of yesteryear are expected to be in Springfield this winter.

The team announced Tuesday several alumni who are scheduled to make an appearance at Winter Weekend in January. Those expected to attend include:

Wade Boggs

Dennis Eckersley

Carlton Fisk

Fred Lynn

Pedro Martinez

Lou Merloni

David Ortiz

Jim Rice

Luis Tiant

More information on confirmed players and coaching staff who will attend the event will be announced at a later date.

Red Sox Winter Weekend will be held at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center on Friday, January 19 and Saturday, January 20. You can CLICK HERE for more information or for tickets.

