Springfield man critically injured in Vermont shooting

By WCAX News Team and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday, St. Albans police got a call about a shooting inside an apartment at 100 Lake Street in St. Albans City.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital.

Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as Quinton Lockett-Simmonds, 23, of Springfield, Massachusetts. He is listed in critical condition at the UVM Medical Center.

Investigators say the lone shooting suspect fled on foot before officers arrived. They did not release the suspect’s name.

The incident is still under investigation but police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in St. Albans at 802-524-2166.

