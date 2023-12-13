Springfield police officer arrested on drug, gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield police officer was among two people arrested following an investigation Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a search warrant was executed on a Nottingham Street home this morning. During the search, officers reportedly seized an illegal loaded gun, approximately 10 bags of heroin, 10 grams of cocaine, and 100 grams of marijuana.

Two people inside the home – 26-year-old Miranda Caldwell, who is a Springfield police officer, and 24-year-old Anthony Tavernier - were arrested. Both Caldwell and Tavernier are facing several gun and drug-related charges, as well as a charge of reckless endangerment of a child.

Walsh added that Caldwell has been suspended five days without pay by Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, which is the strongest discipline she can administer. He added that the department has also notified the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission about Caldwell’s arrest.

