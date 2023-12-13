Surprise Squad
Springfield Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister selected as new interim head coach for St. Louis Blues

Drew Bannister
Drew Bannister(NHL)
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister is headed to the big leagues.

Bannister has been selected to serve as the interim head coach for the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Tuesday night that the team has relieved Craig Berube of his coaching duties and named Springfield Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister as interim head coach.

He will head to Saint Louis in time for the Blues game against the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night.

He has been the head coach of the Thunderbirds for the last three years leading the team to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022 when they won the Eastern Conference and made it to the Calder Cup Finals.

