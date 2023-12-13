Surprise Squad
State sees slight decrease in opioid-related deaths

Massachusetts had a record 2,359 opioid-related overdose deaths in all of 2022.
Massachusetts had a record 2,359 opioid-related overdose deaths in all of 2022.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Data released Wednesday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health showed that opioid-related overdose deaths in the Bay State have decreased slightly in the last year.

Between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023, there were 2,323 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths, which is eight fewer deaths than last year.

Massachusetts had a record 2,359 opioid-related overdose deaths in all of 2022.

Governor Maura Healey released a statement to the new data and said, in part: “The overdose crisis continues to devastate our communities and families throughout Massachusetts. When I read these numbers, I’m heartbroken to think about the lives connected to each one and their loved ones who are enduring this tragic loss.”

