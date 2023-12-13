Suspect arrested after Chicopee stabbing

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person has been arrested following a stabbing Tuesday night in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne said that police were called to a reported stabbing on Narragansett Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male who was suffering a stab wound to the upper left side of his torso. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is not immediately known.

Odiorne added that police received a second call, while at the scene, of another stabbing victim.

Investigators reportedly found that the second male, who claimed to be a victim, was the suspect and he was placed under arrest. His name and charges were not immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.