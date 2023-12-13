Surprise Squad
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-91 North in Holyoke

By Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-91 North in Holyoke has caused a significant back-up of traffic.

According to the Mass511 traffic website the road was reduced to one lane.

The Holyoke Fire Department reports they were called to the scene at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. This was for a 4 car accident, with two people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Holyoke Fire Department representative, Captain Dave Rex told Western Mass News he estimates traffic would start moving again by 6:30 p.m.

MA State Police told us the multi-vehicle crash occurred at Mile Marker 18 with the back-up of traffic being reported between Exit 15 and Exit 23.

One lane of traffic was open on the left side of the highway.

Our Traffic Map at the height of the back up showed severe delays of 20 minutes and increasing on I-91 Northbound in this area.

For the very latest traffic conditions, check out to the Western Mass News Traffic Map.

