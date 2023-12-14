Surprise Squad
Basketball Hall of Fame announces date for 2024 enshrinement

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Officials with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have announced when the class of 2024 will be enshrined.

The ceremony will take pace on Saturday, August 17 at Springfield Symphony Hall.

The list of nominees for the upcoming class will be revealed on Thursday, December 21 on ESPN. The finalist announcement will take place on Friday, February 16 at the NBA All-Star Game and the class will be announced on Saturday, April 6 during the NCAA Final Four.

Enshrinement weekend will begin on Friday, August 16 at Mohegan Sun with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, which will include the jacket and ring presentations and the Hall of Fame awards.

A full schedule of enshrinement-related events will be announced at a later date.

