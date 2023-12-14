Surprise Squad
Body of Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash to return to western Mass.

U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob "Jake" Galliher
U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob "Jake" Galliher(Family photo)
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community will come together Friday to honor U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Jacob Galliher.

Galliher, a Pittsfield native and Taconic High School graduate, died after the Osprey he was onboard crashed crash late last month off the coast of Japan.

Pittsfield officials said that Galliher’s body is expected to arrive at Westover Air Reserve Base early Friday afternoon. From there, a procession - led by Pittsfield Police and Fire, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Mass. State Police, and the Dalton American Legion Riders - will travel westbound on the Mass. Pike to downtown Lee.

The procession will then go through downtown Lenox via Walker Street and continue to Pittsfield on South Street (Route 7) to Park Square, where it will turn left onto West Street toward Taconic High School. After the high school, the procession will go back to North Street, take a left on North Street, and end at Dery Funeral Home on Bradford Street.

Pittsfield officials noted that only authorized personnel and invited guests will be allowed in the procession. Members of the public who would like to pay their respects may do so from along the streets beginning at 3 p.m. in Lee and 3:30 p.m. in Pittsfield.

Flags will be available for the public after 12 p.m. Thursday at the following locations:

  • Pittsfield City Hall, 70 Allen Street
  • Pittsfield Department of Veteran’s Services at the Senior Center, 330 North Street
  • Pittsfield Fire Department, 74 Columbus Avenue
  • Colonial Theatre, 111 South Street

Arrival times are subject to change and any updates will be communicated by the Pittsfield City Hall’s Facebook page.

