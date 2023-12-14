Chicopee Police looking for missing man

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 31-year-old Matthew Gola was last seen on December 11 around 7:30 a.m. driving a green 2004 Volvo XC70.

Gola was last seen wearing black pants, a royal blue shirt, and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

