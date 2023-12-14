Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange responded to a 3-alarm fire on West River Street.

According to the Orange Fire Department the call came in around midnight.

There are over 600 residents currently without power in the area and a portion of West River Street from Pleasant Hill Street and Walnut Hill is closed.

The Orange Fire Department is warning residents they may experience discolored water for several hours.

No word yet on any injuries or how many residents are displaced.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.