Easthampton man, community come together to keep holiday light tradition going

By Taylor Smith, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A holiday tradition in Easthampton is thriving, thanks to a certain community member. The beautiful holiday lights seen around the city have been a tradition for many years, but when a drop-off in donations threatened to end the display, a local resident, Patrick Brough, took it upon himself to keep it going.

“It was just something in my heart that I felt like I had to do it for the city and so that’s why I jumped in and took the role on it,” Brough explained.

Brough told Western Mass News that the total cost of this year’s display was around $16,000. He was able to reach that goal in a matter of months after launching a GoFundMe page.

“There were over 175 individual donations, from business owners to residents who stopped in the office to donate $5 to $2,500,” Brough said.

Brough added that he is thankful for the support, especially at a time when money is tight for many.

“It never gets easier. Sometimes, it is easier when people are more than willing to reach out and give, but times are tough, so we take what we can get as much as people want to offer and again just show our appreciation for that.” Brough explained.

The holiday lights can be found all the way down Cottage Street, around the Easthampton rotary, as well as Main and Union streets - for all to enjoy.

“They’re beautiful. I mean, I walk my dog every day and the lights help and make the city look good,” said Jose of Easthampton.

“We have a great community. We have a lot of people willing to make a donation and want to see things happy and bright here in Easthampton, so it just warms my heart every time I drive through here to see the lights and get the thanks from folks,” Brough noted.

In order to keep this tradition going every year, Brough will need the community’s support to make it happen. The GoFundMe page will reopen later to help prepare for the holiday lights display in 2024.

