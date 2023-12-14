Surprise Squad
Frontier Airlines launches nonstop service from BDL to Tampa International Airport

By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - For anyone wanting a break from the winter weather, The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that Frontier Airlines will launch a nonstop service between Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

This flight service will begin on March 7, 2024, and operate four times a week. And to celebrate the new route, the airline is offering introductory fares as low as $49 one way.

“Frontier’s growing operation at BDL is fabulous news for consumers in the greater Hartford and Springfield region— who now have a convenient and affordable option to visit Tampa and explore the area’s beaches and numerous attractions,” said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

Currently, travel on Frontier Airlines can be booked through August 2024. Frontier also flies between Bradley International Airport and San Juan (SJU), Orlando (MCO), and Raleigh-Durham (RDU).

For more information and to book a ticket, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com

