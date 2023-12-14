Surprise Squad
MGM Springfield preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend

Some baseball legends will be joining current players in the City of Homes for a weekend of fun and entertainment.
By Robin Stockler, Abbey Carnivale and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a big announcement from the Red Sox and MGM Springfield this week. Some baseball legends will be joining current players in the City of Homes for a weekend of fun and entertainment.

In just over one month, fans will pour into Springfield for the Red Sox Winter Weekend.

“It’s always a great crowd, you know. Red Sox fans, through thick and thin, are loyal fans,” said Chris Smigel, executive director of hospitality at MGM Springfield.

The Boston Red Sox are coming back to Springfield to host their annual Winter Weekend this January for fans across the region.  Fans will be treated to two day of events including autograph sessions, a festival, games, and panel discussions.  The fun is spread out at both MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center and local businesses are sure to see plenty of fans throughout the weekend.

“That’s the beauty of Red Sox…It’s a New England team, so we get people from all over New England. We get people from all over the country, so we’re seeing hotels are filling up, we’re seeing restaurants filling up,” Smigel noted.

Smigel told Western Mass News that there will be a bit of something for everyone at the two sites throughout the weekend: from batting cages, virtual reality experiences, and even a chance to meet Wally the Green Monster and his sister, Tessie. Of course, there will be the players themselves making appearances and signing autographs, along with coaches and Red Sox alumni.

“Some oldies and some goodies: Carlton Fisk, David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Wade Boggs, a nice variety,” Smigel explained.

The Red Sox Winter Weekend is January 19 and 20. It will be the team’s third time coming to the city, partnering with MGM Springfield.

“This is for the fans, this is why, it’s the Winter Weekend fan fest. It’s not for the Red Sox or MGM to celebrate themselves. This is for the fans,” Smigel said.

We’re told tickets are selling fast and there are different packages available. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

