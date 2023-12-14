‘The only home they’ve ever known’: Vigil held for family facing eviction weeks before Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A vigil was held on Wednesday evening aimed at helping families directly impacted by foreclosure and evictions.

The vigil began at 6:15 p.m. on Olney Street in Springfield.

Residents, elected officials, and members of the Irwin family, who are currently facing eviction were in attendance for Wednesday’s vigil.

The Irwin family is facing eviction by Wilmington trust.

Western Mass News stopped by the ceremony and spoke with City Councilor Malo Brown and he told us, the family has made a reasonable offer to repurchase the home but is still facing eviction.

”They will not accept the offer, they have the money and Willmington trust have two offers on the table and Willmington trust is saying no we want to displace a woman with two children we want displace you they have the money this is still predatorial,” explained Councilor Brown. ”We’re sick and tired of people coming into our areas praying on the less fortunate.”

We also spoke with Kate Irwin, the mother currently facing eviction and she’s asking the community to help her and her family fight the eviction, just nine days before Christmas.

”I have the funds, I’m not asking for a hand out I would love to stay here I have two children that go to school here, two minor children, this is the only home they’ve ever known we’ve lived here for 17 years,” expressed Irwin.

The Irwin family has been served a physical moveout on December 19.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.