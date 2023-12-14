Shipping deadlines nearing for holiday packages

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The countdown to Christmas is on, but what’s coming even quicker is the deadline to make sure your gifts make it under the tree in time for the holidays.

Whether it’s five golden rings or a partridge in a pear tree, you want to make sure your gifts get to their locations in time for the holidays and the clock is running out. However, the United States Postal Service is working around the clock to make sure your gifts arrive on time.

“We don’t know what’s coming at us, but we increased our package processing capacity to about 70 million pieces per day, so we are ready for whatever the season throws at us,” said Steve Doherty with the U.S. Postal Service.

Doherty told Western Mass News that nearly 350 new package sorting machines were added across the country to speed up deliveries and keep up with the increased demand.

“You would’ve thought as COVID kind of goes into our rear view mirror a little bit, but we really haven’t seen that. Package volumes continue to go up each year and we expect that to happen this year,” Doherty explained.

The USPS also tripled their daily processing capacity since 2020 and has reached 70 million this year, an increase of 10 million pieces this year alone, but Doherty said even with his shipping elves working hard to get your gifts home for Christmas, deadlines are important.

“Christmas is on Monday this year, so you have the weekend right ahead of it, so you need to get it in the mail by that Wednesday and we will make sure it gets home in time for the holidays,” Doherty noted.

For gifts to arrive by December 25, the deadline for ground shipping and First Class mail is Saturday, December 16. You can wait a little longer to buy your gifts if you’re willing to pay for Priority Mail shipping. That deadline is Monday, December 18 and unless you’re shipping via Santa’s sleigh, last minute shoppers have until Wednesday, December 20 for Priority Express shipping. Each deadline increases your shipping price, but this year, the USPS is not charging a temporary surcharge for the holiday season.

Packages are actually getting to your location even quicker during the holidays than they used to and that’s thanks to robots. Packages are scanned and then sorted into the proper boxes to make sure they get to the right location, where beforehand, a person used to actually manually walk the packages over and put them in themselves.

“We have put in all this new machinery across the country and we need people to run it. We have opened new facilities and we are redesigning our transportation network,” Doherty said.

Doherty wanted to remind everyone not only do you want your gift to make it under the Christmas tree in time, but also in one piece.

“Julie Andrews might be a big fan of brown paper packages tied but with string, but we really prefer a good solid box with packing tape on it,” Doherty added.

Shipping deadlines are a little bit later for UPS and FedEx. For UPS standard ground, shipping has a varying deadline depending on location, but for three-day shipping, you have until Tuesday, December 19 and next day shipping’s deadline is Thursday, December 21. It’s similar for FedEx. Their three-day shipping deadline also falls on December 19, but the company offers same-day shipping with a deadline of Friday, December 22. If you’re ordering from Amazon, look for the “Arrives before Christmas” note to see if your gift will make it under the tree in time.

