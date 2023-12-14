Springfield woman injured, following vehicle crash on I-91 South in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews responded to the area of I-91 in West Springfield on Wednesday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 6:30 p.m. troopers are on scene for reports of a single vehicle crash involving a 68-year-old woman driving a 2008 Hyundai.

Officials confirmed minor injuries were reported.

The driver was issued a citation, the charges she faces are unknown as of right now.

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

