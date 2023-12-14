Springfield’s police superintendent addresses officer’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments following the arrest of a Springfield police officer on Wednesday on gun and drug charges. We’re learning what’s next for her and there were strong words Thursday coming from Springfield’s police superintendent and a local legislator.

Suspended Springfield police officer Miranda Caldwell, 26, faced a judge on Wednesday following her arrest at an apartment on Nottingham Street that belonged to 24-year-old Anthony Tavernier. Both have been charged with illegal gun possession and drug possession with intent to sell, as well as child endangerment.

State Representative and chairman of public safety and homeland security Carlos Gonzalez shared his thoughts following this news.

“My reaction, like the general public, is that when you see anybody in the business of protecting and serving the public involved in any issues that have guns or drugs, or anything else related, it’s a sad day for the city of Springfield,” Gonzalez said.

However, Gonzalez added that one person cannot fully represent the entire department.

“I think the state has done a good job at making sure that we can continue to protect and serve the law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Massachusetts, but also hold them accountable in a transparent way,” Gonzalez explained.

Caldwell joined the Springfield police force in April 2021. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News in a statement:

“This officer took an oath to serve and protect our community and she has failed to do so. The women and men in the Springfield Police Department work tirelessly to help our residents and build trust. Incidents like this impacts all our officers who put on the uniform and it takes time to overcome. Her alleged actions are disgraceful yet shows our community no matter who you are, if you are involved with illegal firearms and illegal drugs you will get arrested.”

Gonzalez told Western Mass News that, although the news is discouraging, they have to let the investigation move forward before any further action can be taken.

“We put laws in place to make sure that all police officers live up to the expectation and now, any recommendation that are made to the POST board, they will do their own investigation and according to the police contract standards,” Gonzalez said.

Clapprood has suspended Caldwell for five days without pay, which is the strongest discipline she can give out at this time. Springfield’s Board of Police Commissioners, which is in charge of disciplinary cases that may go beyond five-day suspensions, will hear her case in the near future.

However, before the police board holds a hearing to decide whether or not to terminate Caldwell, the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission will decide if they want to suspend her certification. If they decide to do so, Caldwell will not be allowed to serve as a police officer in Massachusetts.

The city’s Board of Police Commissioners will hold their own internal investigation. However, whether or not Caldwell is found guilty in a court of law, if POST does not reinstate her certificate, she will automatically be terminated.

We’re told POST has been notified about Caldwell’s arrest. There is no word yet on whether or not her certificate will be suspended at this time.

