Westfield man arrested on gun charges in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested a teenager early Saturday morning after seizing a loaded firearm.

Officers originally responded to Worthington Street for reports of a gun around 2:30 a.m. They then located the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Raymond Lopez of Westfield, matching the description of a man armed with a gun behind an apartment building on Summit Street.

When Lopez saw police, he began to run away, but officers were able to catch up to him after a short pursuit.

Lopez was placed under arrest after officers found a loaded firearm in his waistband. He’s now being charged with carrying a loaded firearm without license, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and threatening to commit a crime

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.