Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Westfield man arrested on gun charges in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department arrested a teenager early Saturday morning after seizing a...
The Springfield Police Department arrested a teenager early Saturday morning after seizing a loaded firearm.(Springfield Police)
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested a teenager early Saturday morning after seizing a loaded firearm.

Officers originally responded to Worthington Street for reports of a gun around 2:30 a.m. They then located the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Raymond Lopez of Westfield, matching the description of a man armed with a gun behind an apartment building on Summit Street.

When Lopez saw police, he began to run away, but officers were able to catch up to him after a short pursuit.

Lopez was placed under arrest after officers found a loaded firearm in his waistband. He’s now being charged with carrying a loaded firearm without license, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and threatening to commit a crime

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Springfield police officer was among two people arrested following an investigation...
Springfield police officer arrested, facing drug and gun charges
A local high school hockey coach has been found ineligible for one year following an...
Pope Francis Prep. hockey coach deemed ‘ineligible’ for one year after MIAA investigation
Police are investigating a shooting incident in St. Albans that sent one man to the hospital.
Springfield man critically injured in Vermont shooting
Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-91 North in Holyoke
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

There are over 600 residents currently without power in the area and a portion of West River...
2 people seriously injured in three-alarm Orange house fire
A vigil was held on Wednesday evening aimed at helping families directly impacted by...
‘The only home they’ve ever known’: Vigil held for family facing eviction weeks before Christmas
Massachusetts State Police
Springfield woman injured, following vehicle crash on I-91 South in West Springfield
Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-91 North in Holyoke