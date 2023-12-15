Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. (FDA via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An official with the Food and Drug Administration said the lead contamination in recently recalled applesauce pouches may have been an “intentional act.”

Jim Jones, the agency’s deputy commissioner for human foods, told Politico the FDA is still investigating the matter, but so far, all signs point to someone in the supply chain contaminating the pouches on purpose.

The FDA said at least 65 children under the age of six have reported getting sick after eating fruit puree pouches sold under the Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks brands.

According to the New Jersey Poison Control Center, contaminated spices are incredibly common. Sometimes it occurs naturally because of metals in soil, but other times, it’s intentional to add weight to a product.

Lead is toxic to humans at all levels. It can cause developmental delays in children, as well as head, stomach, and muscle aches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Springfield police officer was among two people arrested following an investigation...
Springfield police officer arrested, facing drug and gun charges
Miranda Caldwell, seen in court for an arraignment on December 13, 2023
Springfield’s police superintendent addresses officer’s arrest
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Authorities have released new details into a three-alarm house fire in Orange. We’re told one...
1 Dead, 1 seriously injured in three-alarm Orange house fire
A local high school hockey coach has been found ineligible for one year following an...
Pope Francis Prep. hockey coach deemed ‘ineligible’ for one year after MIAA investigation

Latest News

Members of the Westfield community sprang into action this week after a Facebook post went...
Community rallies together to help find lost 8-week-old Westfield puppy
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident
One person is dead following a fire Thursday night in Springfield.
91-year-old man dead following Springfield house fire
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country