Body of Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash returns to western Mass.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People across western Massachusetts will gather for the homecoming of a fallen hero, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher.

Galliher, 24, was one of eight crew members killed last month in a Osprey crash during a training mission off the coast of Japan.

On Friday, the Pittsfield native will be returning to Westover Air Force Base to be welcomed home by Governor Maura Healey, Congressman Richard Neal, military members, and loved ones.

“His loss is going to be felt not only across the Berkshires, but across America as well...All indications are, after having talked with the family, that this was a valiant young man,” Neal said.

After Galliher’s body arrives at Westover, a procession will follow a route, that was requested by his family, to Pittsfield. From Chicopee, the procession will travel along the Mass. Pike to downtown Lee, then through downtown Lenox via Walker Street. It will continue to Pittsfield on Route 7 via South Street to Park Square, followed by a left onto West Street to Taconic High School, where Galliher graduated in 2017.

The procession will return to North Street and end at Dery Funeral Home on Bradford Street where the family will have gather privately.

The procession includes only authorized personel and invited guests.

People are encouraged to pay their respects along the procession route and police are welcoming people to join them starting at 5:15 p.m. in Lee and 5:45 p.m. in Pittsfield.

