Community rallies together to help find lost 8-week-old Westfield puppy

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the Westfield community sprang into action this week after a Facebook post went viral asking for help to find a neighbor’s lost puppy. The post went viral after a Westfield resident reached out for the community’s support to find her neighbor’s two-month-old golden retriever named Sugar, who ran away after getting spooked by another dog and getting out of her collar.

“I was really worried about Sugar because she was new here. I brought her two days ago. She didn’t even know the neighborhood, like she was new here, so I wasn’t expecting if she would come back,” said Sugar’s owner, Manju.

A few of Manju’s neighbors came out in the middle of the night to look for Sugar, but had no luck, so Stephanie Smith turned to social media.

“The reason I posted on the community forum is because it was getting really cold and there was probably about 10 to 15 of us out looking for her,” Smith said. “We were so heartbroken. We put it out there to see if we could get people to come out and help us and the outpouring of people that came out was amazing.”

That is thanks to one resident, in particular, who saw the post online and made it a personal commitment to help find her.

“I’ve owned four golden retrievers my whole life. I have a three-year-old named Tucker. He’s my best friend and I love dogs and I couldn’t imagine a little eight-week-old puppy, a baby, sitting out in the woods on a cold night and they said it was right next to a swamp, so I said I got to go down there and give a hand,” said John Raymaakers.

Raymaakers told Western Mass News that he used infrared lights to find sugar in the dark woods.

“The night before, I called a good friend of mine named Drew Keenan. I knew he had a thermal binocular, so we brought that down and we were walking in the woods using a thermal. We found a bunny, a dove, but we didn’t find the puppy,” Raymaakers explained.

He tried again the next morning.

“I saw that Stephanie put another post that the dog had been seen at 11:05 on the Ring bell at it’s home and I said ‘I know right where it is. It’s in this huge pile of brush,’ so I just got up, put some old clothes on, and I crawled into the brush to scare it out and I heard it,” Raymaaker added.

There was success.

“We looked under the car and there was its little head, so it was pretty cool,” Raymaakers said.

Sugar’s owner is very thankful.

“I was overwhelmed by the community support. People were texting and calling. Everyone was coming from like Worcester, Southwick, Southampton, Huntington, a lot of places around here, so I was very overwhelmed by the community support and care that they provided,” Manju added.

Manju thanked everyone who came out in support. Sugar is now back home with her family and doing just fine.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.