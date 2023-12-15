Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Dolly Parton announces new restaurant at popular tourist destination

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By WJHG Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJHG/Gray News) – Dolly Parton is bringing a new interactive restaurant to a popular tourist destination in Florida in Spring 2025.

The iconic singer is opening a Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show in Panama City Beach.

“I’m so excited about bringing this show to such a great destination,” Dolly said. “With pirates, mermaids, exciting acrobatics, pyrotechnics, and even a few songs that I wrote, it’s a show that is perfect for all ages.”

The third restaurant of its kind, the dinner show is expected to create 300 jobs. A nationwide talent search will begin in mid-2024 for the cast.

The indoor theater will have more than 1,000 seats and treat guests to a dinner and show where the Crimson and Sapphire pirates battle it out for adventure, excitement and fun.

“Everyone knows that I dream big, so we are going ‘overboard’ with the details as we prepare everything – from the show to the four-course pirates feast to the exterior of the building itself,” Parton said. “I told my folks to get started as soon as possible, so we’re breaking ground for construction in January!”

Parton has Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show experiences in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Springfield police officer was among two people arrested following an investigation...
Springfield police officer arrested, facing drug and gun charges
Miranda Caldwell, seen in court for an arraignment on December 13, 2023
Springfield’s police superintendent addresses officer’s arrest
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Authorities have released new details into a three-alarm house fire in Orange. We’re told one...
1 Dead, 1 seriously injured in three-alarm Orange house fire
A local high school hockey coach has been found ineligible for one year following an...
Pope Francis Prep. hockey coach deemed ‘ineligible’ for one year after MIAA investigation

Latest News

Members of the Westfield community sprang into action this week after a Facebook post went...
Community rallies together to help find lost 8-week-old Westfield puppy
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident
One person is dead following a fire Thursday night in Springfield.
91-year-old man dead following Springfield house fire
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country