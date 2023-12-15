Fleetwood Mac tribute band ‘Tusk’ to perform at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A band that pays tribute to Fleetwood Mac is making their way to Springfield to perform on New Year’s Eve.

“We never thought it would turn into something that was so successful. We kind of just did it for fun and we had a great time doing it. We still have a great time doing it, so it just kind of formed organically,” said Kathy Phillips, one of five members of Tusk.

Tusk is a band that has performed Fleetwood Mac songs across the country for almost 16 years. On New Year’s Eve, Springfield will be rocking as the musicians will be having a one-night performance, a great way to wrap up 2023. One of Phillips’ band mates, singer and guitarist Scott McDonald, told Western Mass News how they perform almost similar to Fleetwood Mac.

“You study them, you listen to their music, and you try to convey it in a way that is respectful and, at the same time, we try to make our shows an awful lot of fun. We want people to leave very happy,” McDonald said.

Their intent is not to mimic Fleetwood Mac, but for people to enjoy the music in the way it was written and performed by them. For instance, Phillips sings the Stevie Nicks songs, while McDonald plays the role of Lindsey Buckingham. As they prepare to perform in the City of Firsts for the first-time ever, they said this will be the second time Tusk is doing a New Year’s Eve show and McDonald and Phillips gave us insight on what can be expected.

“It’s going to be all hits. We’re going to hit them with every hit they had and hopefully give everybody a great show filled with great music that they know,” McDonald explained.

“It captures the essence of Fleetwood Mac, but it also captures our own personalities within it,” Phillips added.

Some songs that could be performed include “The Chain”, “Landslide”, and “Go Your Own Way.” Both members are grateful for the opportunity and cannot wait.

“We hope everybody has a great time that comes out to see us, especially since this is the first time they’re going to see us,” McDonald said.

Tusk performs on December 31 at 9 p.m. at MGM Springfield’s Aria ballroom. You can CLICK HERE for more information and tickets.

