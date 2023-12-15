Getting Answers: risks of lung cancer in non-smokers

SPRINGFIELD, MA WGGB/WSHM) - There are new questions about the risks of lung cancer after two recent stories out of Hollywood. ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Andre Braugher died Monday a few months after he was diagnosed with the disease and ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kate Micucci revealed she’s recovering from a recent surgery for lung cancer and she said she’s never smoked a day in her life.

Micucci opened up this week about her recent diagnosis and treatment for lung cancer. The diagnosis came as a surprise as the 43-year-old said she’s never smoked a cigarette in her life. It’s long been known that those who smoke now, or have in the past, are at higher risk for lung cancer, but people who don’t smoke can be diagnosed with it too.

“Most commonly that often is younger women, in their 40s and 50s,” said Dr. John McCann, medical oncologist at Baystate Medical Center.

McCann told Western Mass News that those lung cancers are typically associated with a particular abnormality or genetic mutation. They make up 10 to 15 percent of all lung cancers.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer impacting men and women. While cases are decreasing, a recent study found more women between the ages of 35 to 54 are being diagnosed than men in the same age range, but no one is exempt.

“Lung cancer doesn’t really discriminate. In general, more men get it, but that is directly related to the rate of cigarette smoking between men and women,” McCann noted. Unfortunately, there is a stigma surrounding lung cancer that can make it difficult for patients to face.

“The implication is that if you smoked, then you gave yourself lung cancer and that’s simply not true. Smoking is simply a risk factor for developing lung cancer,” said Ashley Leblanc, nurse practice manager in the Lung Cancer Screening Program at Mercy Medical Center.

Leblanc told us early screening can make the difference for a better outcome. While there aren’t always symptoms in the early stages, some things to watch out for include persistent coughing, changes in respiratory patterns, unexplained weight loss, and even thickening of your nails

“This is not a cancer that you can blame on any one thing specifically and when people do get the recommended screenings and we can detect these things early, we are very effective at treating them,” Leblanc explained.

McCann said screenings are recommended for people at high risk: anyone who is 50 or older, who has smoked a pack a day for 20 years, either now or in the last 15 years.

