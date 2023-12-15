Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Group helps distribute winter coats to area veterans

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation handed out winter coats for veterans Friday in...
The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation handed out winter coats for veterans Friday in West Springfield.(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation handed out winter coats for veterans Friday in West Springfield.

Since 2017, their mission is to provide programs, services, and goods that help veterans who are in need. The organization is a partner with The Home Depot, Ocean State Job Lot, the New England Patriots Foundation, and several others.

“The main part of the event is primarily for homeless veterans. We give everything to state police and local police stations and they are able to distribute them in the community for homeless veterans, who maybe need a nice coat or a new pair of socks and then anything we have remaining from that event, we give to the veterans who we service in our communities and again, it’s just a great way to give them something a little extra during the cold season,” said Cherie Kostant with The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

She added that none of it would be possible with the organization’s several partnerships.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Springfield police officer was among two people arrested following an investigation...
Springfield police officer arrested, facing drug and gun charges
Miranda Caldwell, seen in court for an arraignment on December 13, 2023
Springfield’s police superintendent addresses officer’s arrest
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Authorities have released new details into a three-alarm house fire in Orange. We’re told one...
1 Dead, 1 seriously injured in three-alarm Orange house fire
A local high school hockey coach has been found ineligible for one year following an...
Pope Francis Prep. hockey coach deemed ‘ineligible’ for one year after MIAA investigation

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Transportation has Massachusetts more than $17 million in grants to...
Massachusetts awarded federal grants to enhance road safety
Members of the Westfield community sprang into action this week after a Facebook post went...
Community rallies together to help find lost 8-week-old Westfield puppy
One person is dead following a fire Thursday night in Springfield.
91-year-old man dead following Springfield house fire
91-year-old man dead following Springfield house fire
91-year-old man dead following Springfield house fire
Massachusetts awarded federal grants to enhance road safety
Massachusetts awarded federal grants to enhance road safety