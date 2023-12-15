Group helps distribute winter coats to area veterans

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation handed out winter coats for veterans Friday in West Springfield.

Since 2017, their mission is to provide programs, services, and goods that help veterans who are in need. The organization is a partner with The Home Depot, Ocean State Job Lot, the New England Patriots Foundation, and several others.

“The main part of the event is primarily for homeless veterans. We give everything to state police and local police stations and they are able to distribute them in the community for homeless veterans, who maybe need a nice coat or a new pair of socks and then anything we have remaining from that event, we give to the veterans who we service in our communities and again, it’s just a great way to give them something a little extra during the cold season,” said Cherie Kostant with The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

She added that none of it would be possible with the organization’s several partnerships.

