Major crash in Northfield leaves two hospitalized

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Jessica Michalski and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officers responded to a major crash around 189 Millers Fall Road, also known as Route 63, in Northfield at 3:02 p.m. on Thursday. They received a call for a two-car accident with entrapment, though upon arrival it was determined all parties involved had exited their vehicles.

One of the vehicles involved was a pickup truck, and although they were conscious and responsive, the driver was sent to the hospital, while the passenger was flown in by medical helicopter due to the severity of their injuries. These injuries, however, are believed to be non-life threatening.

The other vehicle involved was a FedEx box truck, though the driver was out of the vehicle delivering packages at the time of the accident. Both vehicles involved were totaled on impact.

As a result, the road was closed and traffic was diverted until around 5 p.m., with MassDOT assisting in diverting traffic with signage.

Northfield Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene, alongside Gill and Erving Police Departments. The crash remains under investigation by Northfield Police.

