Massachusetts awarded federal grants to enhance road safety
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has Massachusetts more than $17 million in grants to enhance roadway safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.
The federal funding will allow cities and towns to plan and implement traffic safety, such as extending crosswalk times, improving traffic signals, and building bicycle lanes and temporary roundabouts.
Eleven grants were given out across the state and that includes some communities in western Massachusetts, including:
- Westfield: $200,000
- Chicopee: $320,000
- Holyoke: $158,000
- Pittsfield: $310,000
- Pioneer Valley Planning Commission: $1,000,000
