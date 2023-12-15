Massachusetts awarded federal grants to enhance road safety

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has Massachusetts more than $17 million in grants to enhance roadway safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The federal funding will allow cities and towns to plan and implement traffic safety, such as extending crosswalk times, improving traffic signals, and building bicycle lanes and temporary roundabouts.

Eleven grants were given out across the state and that includes some communities in western Massachusetts, including:

Westfield: $200,000

Chicopee: $320,000

Holyoke: $158,000

Pittsfield: $310,000

Pioneer Valley Planning Commission: $1,000,000

