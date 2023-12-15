Mild Day Friday with a Dry Start to the Weekend, Tracking Showers to End the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cold and blustery day today with highs only getting into the middle 30′s, we turn milder for the next couple of days. Tonight, will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s. The wind will be lighter. A mild day on tap for Friday with a breeze out of the southwest, and high pressure in control. We will see a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. High-pressure remains in control heading into Saturday, so we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40′s.

We’re watching an area of low-pressure which looks to bring rain for late Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be mostly dry with increasing clouds. Then showers begin late evening into the overnight. Monday will be rainy and mild with highs in the 50′s. We could also be dealing with gusty winds Monday, coming in out of th south. Right now, timing looks to favor the bulk of the heavier rain happening on Monday. Right now, too early to fully nail down rain amounts, but as of now, we could pick up about 1-2″ of rain, so another good soaking. And with a strong southerly flow, there is no worry about a chance over to snow, even for the Berkshire’s and Northern New England. This will be an all-rain event.

Tuesday we could see a few lingering showers and it will remain breezy with highs in the lower 40′s. Beyond that, most of next week is trending dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s through Christmas Eve.

