One person airlifted to hospital after Northfield crash

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Northfield on Thursday.

Northfield police responded to Millers Falls Road just after 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck had crashed into a FedEx box truck.

A passenger in the pickup truck was MedFlighted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of both trucks were taken by ambulance to a local hospital but are expected to be okay. The crash is under investigation by the Northfield Police Department.

