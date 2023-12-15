Surprise Squad
One person airlifted to hospital after Northfield crash

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Northfield on Thursday.
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Northfield on Thursday.

Northfield police responded to Millers Falls Road just after 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck had crashed into a FedEx box truck.

A passenger in the pickup truck was MedFlighted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of both trucks were taken by ambulance to a local hospital but are expected to be okay. The crash is under investigation by the Northfield Police Department.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

