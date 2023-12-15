Overnight fire in Springfield; 1 person seriously injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is seriously injured after a fire broke out on Quincy Street in Springfield early Friday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte one person had to be rescued from their home and was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It took crews about an hour to get those flames under control. The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

