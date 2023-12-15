Surprise Squad
Overnight fire in Springfield; 1 person seriously injured

One person seriously injured after a fire on Quincy St.
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is seriously injured after a fire broke out on Quincy Street in Springfield early Friday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte one person had to be rescued from their home and was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It took crews about an hour to get those flames under control. The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated a more information becomes available.

