Police asking for help locating a missing man from Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

31 year old Matthew Gola was last seen Monday morning around 7:30 p.m. driving a green 2004 Volvo XC70.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a royal blue shirt, and Nike sneakers.

If you’ve seen him or know where he may be you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 592-6341.

