Springfield officials to move forward with plans for new Gerena School

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick announced Friday that they plan to advance the initial plans to build a new German Gerena School in the city’s north end.

The new school project will bring the total amount invested into building new schools and renovations for existing schools in Springfield to over $1 billion.

The announcement came after a meeting between city officials and the Massachusetts School Building Authority on Wednesday.

The initial plans to advance the project were also discussed during the school committee meeting on Thursday.

