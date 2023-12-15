Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Teacher allegedly threatened to behead Muslim student

Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.
Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.(SHERIFF CULLEN TALTON)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia middle school teacher is facing terroristic threats charges after authorities say he threatened to behead a Muslim student.

Fifty-one-year-old Benjamin Reese, a seventh grade teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was arrested last week.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.

The incident report lists more than 20 witnesses.

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8, and records show he has since bonded out of jail.

The Houston County School District said in a statement that all employees are required to adhere to an educator’s code of ethics. A violation or accusation would prompt an investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Springfield police officer was among two people arrested following an investigation...
Springfield police officer arrested, facing drug and gun charges
Authorities have released new details into a three-alarm house fire in Orange. We’re told one...
1 Dead, 1 seriously injured in three-alarm Orange house fire
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Miranda Caldwell, seen in court for an arraignment on December 13, 2023
Springfield’s police superintendent addresses officer’s arrest
A local high school hockey coach has been found ineligible for one year following an...
Pope Francis Prep. hockey coach deemed ‘ineligible’ for one year after MIAA investigation

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded 140,000 pounds
FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Her 6-year-old son shot his teacher, now a Virginia woman faces sentencing for child neglect
One person is seriously injured after a fire on Quincy Street in Springfield.
Overnight fire in Springfield; 1 person seriously injured
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Biden envoy to meet with Abbas as the US floats a possible Palestinian security role in postwar Gaza