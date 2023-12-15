UMass Police update log procedures to protect student protestors

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In October, dozens of UMass Amherst students were arrested during a pro-Palestinian sit-in on campus. Following these protests, the UMass Police Department has updated their log procedures to protect students from online harassment.

Western Mass News spoke with UMass sophomore Joey Biers-Browne who was arrested during that sit-in. He told us he’s happy with the campus police department’s decision since many of his fellow students who were also arrested have received threats online following their arrest.

“Some of my colleagues didn’t go to class for weeks out of fear,” he claimed.

Joey Biers-Browne was arrested during a sit-in on the University of Massachusetts campus in Amherst back in October. He told us over 300 students marched to the Whitmore Administration Building demanding to meet with the chancellor who was off campus at the time, to present him with their list of demands.

The students were asking the university to issue a statement condemning the violence in Gaza, to cut ties and end partnership with war profiteers, and to replace those jobs with more demilitarized options for students.

Now Biers-Browne says the chancellor refused to meet with the students, which led to many staying after hours, leading to their arrests.

He says even before they were arrested, many students who were actively expressing their pro-Palestinian views were being threatened online, but after their arrest information was posted publicly by campus police, that harassment increased.

“A lot of my colleagues have received hate on social media,” Biers-Browne added, “I was posted on a doxing website, not my address just stuff about me, called Canary Mission.”

UMass Amherst provided us with a statement that reads:

“Under Massachusetts law, daily police logs, including the names and addresses of arrestees, must be made public ‘without charge to the public during regular business hours and at all other reasonable times.’ For several years, the University of Massachusetts Police Department (UMPD) has posted these logs online to ensure compliance with state law. Beginning in December 2023, UMPD police logs will no longer be available on the UMPD website. UMPD logs will, however, remain available to the public at no charge at the UMPD lobby at 585 East Pleasant Street in Amherst.”

We’re told by UMass that, “the recent decision regarding revision of UMass police log procedures was made in recognition of the increasingly volatile online landscape and the prevalence of doxing and harassment.”

Biers-Browne tells Western Mass News he feels this was the correct decision.

“It was a decision that was made due to protests and pressure from the students, faculty, and parents, so I’m glad that they changed that policy given the circumstances, because I think it was pretty reckless to do that given the fact that students have been receiving threats already.”

The charges are still pending for those students who were arrested, according to Biers-Browne, who added, “there’s about 35 who have taken reduction to civil infraction and then about 20 myself included who plead not guilty and are planning to go to trial in the next year.”

He then told us why some of them are moving forward with a trial, saying, “none of us, including the people who took the civil reduction, are apologetic for our actions, but I think that we do have a case to be made.”

Biers-Browne tells us there are no further court dates set. He believes the proceedings will pick up next semester when the students are back on campus.

