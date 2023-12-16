Families gather in Springfield to honor victims of gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Families who have lost loved ones to gun violence in Springfield gathered at city hall on Friday to remember the victims and call for change. The photos seen at the event showed the faces of victims of unsolved murders and, to Jajuana Jenkins, these victims are more than just a statistic.

[Reporter: Is there someone over here that’s special to you that you lost?]

“Yes, I lost my husband, Reginald Dessasure, in 2021. Also, my brother, Darrell Lee Jenkins, 2014 and everybody that’s here has a special place in my heart because I know the feeling of losing somebody to gun violence,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins’s personal experiences led to the creation of the Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr. Resource Center in Springfield, which is named after her brother. As part of the day’s events, members of the center marched to the mayor’s office with a list of solutions they would like the city to implement in order to curb gun violence. These requests include holding focus groups with community members in neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence, reinstating a city coroner to speed up the process of pronouncing a victim dead at a crime scene, and setting up volunteer programs to assist police in locating missing persons.

Juanita Bachelor, executive director of the Darrell Lee Jenkins Resource Center, told Western Mass News that this list was created by members of the community.

“We are tired, we’re sick and tired of the violence. We’re sick and tired of losing our sons and daughters and there’s no consequences in the end,” Bachelor explained.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh provided us with a statement that read:

“Springfield police officers come to work every day to protect our citizens and proactively prevent gun violence. The rise in gun violence across the country is why Superintendent Clapprood created a dedicated firearms investigation unit. Our department has seized 339 illegal firearms so far this year. That has already broken the department record for seizing illegal firearms set last year with 314.”

“Our homicide detectives also work tirelessly to bring justice to families impacted by violence and are there throughout the entire process. Every unsolved case is an open case.”

Meanwhile, Jenkins had this message for those who have lost someone to gun violence.

“Just keep fighting. Don’t give up, come out here, make a noise, so they can hear us because we’re not stopping,” Jenkins added.

She said her husband would be proud to see her fighting for justice.

“I believe this is what he would want me to do,” Jenkins noted.

If you have any information on any unsolved homicide and want to help bring justice to an impacted family, you can call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

If you are looking for resources, you can stop by the DLJ Center at 390 Dickinson Street in Springfield.

