Mild Today with Sun & Clouds, Spotty Showers Sunday Afternoon, Heavier for Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A chilly start this morning, but not too bad considering it is Mid-December. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s in the valley, where we saw clear skies overnight. In the Hills and Berkshire County, cloud cover held on overnight, and so temperatures remained milder, many are starting in the upper 30′s and even lower 40′s up there. Today, high pressure remains in control of our weather. We will see a blend of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 40′s, perhaps touching 50 once again, so another mild day. Tonight, we will see increasing clouds and a very light breeze, with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 30′s. Sunday will start off mostly cloudy, and then we quickly become overcast. We are watching a strong area of low pressure move up the coast, and this will bring us some wet weather to end the weekend.

Sunday afternoon we will see a few scattered showers with highs running mild once again, in the lower 50′s. Then heading into the overnight, showers become steadier, and more widespread. Temperatures overnight will hold steady and rain will become heavier closer to early Monday Morning. Throughout Monday, heavy rain and very gusty winds are likely throughout most of the day, with a strong wind out of the SSW, gusting to 30-40+ mph. We may see a wind advisory issued for Monday, with isolated power outages and wind damage. There is also a concern for street flooding and minor river and stream flooding with the likelihood of Western Mass picking up anywhere from 1-3″ of rain. Temperatures Monday are balmy! Getting into the upper 50′s to near 60! Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the heavy rain and Gusty winds.

As low pressure moves out, Tuesday remains breezy after a cold front comes through and shifts winds out of the northwest. We could see an isolated shower or snow shower Tuesday, although most will remain dry. It will be cooler and breezy with highs in the lower 40′s, and wind chills in the 30′s. The rest of the week is trending dry with lots of sunshine, and temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s. Right now, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are also looking dry with temperatures between 40-45, so a miracle is needed for a white Christmas.

