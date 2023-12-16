Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Springfield Police search for missing 16-year-old

Police in Springfield seek the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Police in Springfield seek the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.(Springfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield seek the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 16-year-old Lianor Gonzalez was last seen leaving Renaissance High School around 1:45 p.m. with a man.

Officials said Gonzalez has not been in contact with her family since then.

If you or anyone has any information of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360, 423-787-6355 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Miranda Caldwell, seen in court for an arraignment on December 13, 2023
Springfield’s police superintendent addresses officer’s arrest
One person is dead following a fire Thursday night in Springfield.
Officials: deadly Springfield fire caused by space heater
Liam's Friday Afternoon Forecast
50/50 Weekend on the Way as We Track Our Next Storm
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Town by town is taking you to Westfield, Springfield and Chicopee.
Town by Town: ‘In the Spirit of Giving’ toy drive, annual holiday breakfast, Weihnachtsfest
Town by town is taking you to Westfield, Springfield and Chicopee.
Town by Town: ‘In the Spirit of Giving’ toy drive, annual holiday breakfast, Weihnachtsfest
Body of Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash returns to western Mass.
Body of Pittsfield native killed in Osprey crash returns to western Mass.
Families gather in Springfield to honor victims of gun violence
Families gather in Springfield to honor victims of gun violence