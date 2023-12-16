Springfield Police search for missing 16-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield seek the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 16-year-old Lianor Gonzalez was last seen leaving Renaissance High School around 1:45 p.m. with a man.

Officials said Gonzalez has not been in contact with her family since then.

If you or anyone has any information of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360, 423-787-6355 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

