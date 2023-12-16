Town by Town: ‘In the Spirit of Giving’ toy drive, annual holiday breakfast, Weihnachtsfest

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Westfield, Springfield and Chicopee.

The Greater Westfield chamber of commerce’s annual holiday breakfast took place on Friday morning.

The breakfast was held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

The Westfield High School choir was in attendance for the event, performing holiday music during the meal.

Next, Santa Claus made a stop in Springfield!

It was all part of the “In the Spirit of Giving” employee community toy drive run by Baystate Medical Center.

Employees delivered toy donations to the hospital’s Chestnut Conference Center between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The festive event also included refreshments for guests, and a performance by the Lincoln Elementary School choir.

Lastly, the Munich Haus held their annual German Weihnachtsfest in Chicopee.

The event kicked off at 6:30 p.m. and allows guests to enjoy the holiday season in style, by listening to beautiful caroling while enjoying their Christmas dinner.

Reservations are required.

