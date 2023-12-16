Wreaths Across America pay tribute to fallen veterans in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re just nine days away from Christmas, and over a thousand community members came together to honor fallen veterans this holiday season with wreaths.

In a time of year marked by giving, residents from across the Baystate remembered those who are no longer with us.

Men, women, boys, and girls stopped by the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam to lay wreaths wrapped with red bows at the gravesites of the, over 9,000 fallen service members whose lives were fueled with a mission to serve their country.

“I’d estimate our attendance here of the public is probably around 1,500 people, as we’ve seen in the past, and today’s weather has been a blessing to allow people to come out,” said Paul Barabani. “This event, I contend, is the greatest patriotic celebration in western Massachusetts.

Western Mass News was the proud media sponsor of Saturday’s event and our own Dave Madsen served as the master of ceremonies.

Paul Barabani is a location coordinator, for Wreaths Across America, the organization responsible for the event and he told us the ceremony here in western Massachusetts is just one of 4,000 across the country…all of this on National Wreaths Across America Day.

“We want the younger generation to understand the sacrifice and appreciate the veterans,” expressed Barabani.

The strong smell of pine from those wreaths was matched only by the strong sense of pride for service members past, present, and even future.

We spoke with one military hopeful about the tremendous impact this all has on future service members like himself.

“Being a part of this, no matter how many wreaths you lay, or how many times you’ve done it, this is what it really means to be an American,” added Staff Sgt. Bradford Deviller.

In addition to spotlighting that honor, Saturday’s affair was a moment for unity Vietnam veteran mark strait said we so desperately need.

“This country is divided, this event is a unifier,” said Mark Strait.

