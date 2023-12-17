“25 Miles for Palestine” sees hundreds of protestors march for permanent ceasefire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today, hundreds of people marched 25-miles, the length of Gaza, calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas. Western Mass News spoke with people who say they are hoping today’s march gets the attention of politicians to propose legislation to immediately introduce ceasefire legislation to the senate.

The sounds of chanting and the banging of drums echoed through Hampshire and Hampden counties Saturday.

“We’re here to call for a permanent and lasting ceasefire in Israel and Palestine,” said Molly Aronson, a spokesperson for the Western Mass. chapter of the Jewish Voice for Peace

Early Saturday morning, people marched for 25-miles, the length of the city of Gaza from Northampton to Springfield carrying signs and flags, calling for a ceasefire, as Israel’s war against Hamas rages on.

“Right now, we have approximately 20-thousand Palestinians that have been killed with U.S. tax dollars,” Worcester resident Gabriel Connolly told us, “at least 7,000 of those are children. I have children myself; I think it’s a horrific war crime and it’s really a genocide.”

We spoke with marchers around the 18-mile mark in Holyoke.

My Jewish values teach me to be against that; to stand up for justice when I see it; to stand on the side of oppressed people; to stand up for Palestinian people,” Aronson added, “so, I’m not here despite being Jewish, I am here because I am Jewish.”

Aronson went on to tell us the hundreds of people that marched with them throughout the day hope that “25 Miles for Palestine” will inspire U.S. senators to call for a ceasefire.

“I hope that Senator Warren and Senator Markey call for a permanent ceasefire and introduce ceasefire legislation in the senate immediately.”

The march ended with a candlelit vigil. Western Mass News reached out to Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Ed Markey’s offices today, we have yet to hear back.

