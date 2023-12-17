Surprise Squad
Electric companies prepare for second consecutive weekend of heavy rain

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In preparation for Sunday night’s storm, Western Mass News checked in with area electric companies to see how they gear up for a second consecutive rainy weekend.

By late Sunday afternoon, the rain was already starting to come down. With Sunday marking the second weekend of heavy rain in a row, area electric companies continued to monitor the forecast.

Eversource noted, with heavy rain in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, flooding concerns and potential underground issues could be elevated. Line crews and electric crews have been posted across the state prepared for whatever the rain can bring.

National Grid was also prepared for tonight’s weather, sharing a statement with Western Mass News that read,

“National Grid is closely monitoring the weather forecasts, and we have crews and personnel in place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this storm may bring,” - Tim Moore, Vice President of Electric Operations for New England, National Grid.

National Grid also shared some safety tips: never touch downed powerlines, assume any live wires are electric, and report any downed wires you see to National Grid or local emergency responders. Also be sure to keep bottled water and canned food handy, power problems can sometimes impact public water supply or water pumps.

