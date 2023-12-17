Northampton Elks Lodge collects holiday food donations for veterans in need

Surprise Squad
By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Matt White and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - To help local veterans this holiday season, the Northampton Elks Lodge collected non-perishable foods to ensure that those who served us, will have something to serve on their dinner table on Christmas.

Watch out… it’s not a sleigh being filled in Florence, but there is a van filled with goodies that are sure to bring holiday cheer to those in need.

“It’s heartwarming to know that Christmas is around the corner and that some people will have some food on the table,” said Wendy Mazza, Board of Directors Chair for the Northampton Elks Lodge.

For several hours on Sunday, the Northampton Elks Lodge Number 997 collected non-perishable foods for veterans facing food insecurity. Their boxes of pasta and cans of soup are being shuttled over to the veteran’s food pantry located at VA Health Care Center in Leeds.

Western Mass News spoke with Lodge president Lou Gingras about the impact all this has.

“We figured, [it’s] a great way to help out the veterans; because their food pantry takes care of a lot of the local veterans,” Gingras told us. “Sometimes, all of us, take veterans for granted. You know, when we need them, they get plenty of publicity, but in times when they aren’t need for service, unfortunately they’re forgotten about.”

And it’s not going to waste. A VA official at the drive told us, when the pantry started in June of 2022, six veterans signed up. Fast forward a year and half and that number has multiplied. An estimated 60 veterans a week head to the center for food.

Those donated non-perishables were also met with separate donation, as that pantry also received a monetary gift to keep veterans full this winter.

“This time of year, and everyone should remember throughout the year, there’s people like the veterans, or homeless people, a lot of different people could benefit from food drives and donations,” Gingras added.

Elk Lodge’s Board of Directors Chairwoman Wendy Mazza doubled down on the importance to give back this season, saying, “it’s really important for the Elks because we’re an organization that really prides itself on helping veterans; and although the veterans at the VA are well taken care of, we want to make sure that the veterans in our community are taken care of.”

If you’re a veteran in need of food this holiday season, you can head over to Leeds’ VA Center and sign up for the veterans’ food pantry program.

