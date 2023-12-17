Surprise Squad
Pittsfield teenager arrested, after crashing into State Police Barracks

A teenager from Pittsfield has been arrested for crashing into State Police Barracks while...
A teenager from Pittsfield has been arrested for crashing into State Police Barracks while driving under the influence on Saturday.(Massachusetts State Police)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESHIRE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A teenager from Pittsfield has been arrested for crashing into State Police Barracks while driving under the influence on Saturday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 6:22 p.m. a 17-year-old was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on Route 8 in Cheshire when she then went off the road and struck the east front corner of the State Police Cheshire Barracks station.

The driver crashed into the building’s exterior wall and caused damage to a kitchen area.

Officials revealed the Pittsfield girl was impaired with a 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle and they were both transported to Berkshire Medical Center to evaluate possible injuries.

Following an investigation, the operator was brought back to Cheshire Barracks and was booked on the following charges:

  • Operating Under the Influence of Liquor
  • Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Speeding
  • Marked Lanes Violation

The Pittsfield driver was released on a standard $40 bail fee and she is scheduled to appear before Pittsfield District Court for arraignment on Tuesday.

No troopers inside the barracks were injured in this incident.

The State Police building is undergoing emergency repairs, it will need additional repairs in the future.

