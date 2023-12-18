Windy, rainy weather leads to delays at several area schools

(WGGB/WSHM) - The windy, rainy weather has caused schools in two communities to be delayed.

According to a social media post by the Agawam Public Schools, only Granger School in Agawam has a two hour delay due to a power outage.

In addition, three schools in Wilbraham - Mile Tree, Stony Hill, and Soule Road - also have two hour delays.

Heavy rain and strong winds are causing widespread power outages across the state.

No word yet if power has been restored.

