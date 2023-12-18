Surprise Squad
Windy, rainy weather leads to delays at several area schools

Heavy rain and strong winds are causing widespread power outages across the state.
By Taylor Smith and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The windy, rainy weather has caused schools in two communities to be delayed.

According to a social media post by the Agawam Public Schools, only Granger School in Agawam has a two hour delay due to a power outage.

In addition, three schools in Wilbraham - Mile Tree, Stony Hill, and Soule Road - also have two hour delays.

No word yet if power has been restored.

CLICK HERE for the latest list of closings and delays.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

